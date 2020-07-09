http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xhbEw1qZV5c/

During an interview with Newswatch 16 WNEP on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that fracking is “not going to be on the chopping block” if he is elected.

Reporter Chelsea Strub asked, “We’re losing a lot of jobs overseas. We’re losing a lot of jobs from the pandemic, especially if fracking is on the chopping block, how are we going to help these displaced workers?”

Biden responded, “Well, fracking’s not going to be on the chopping block, as you say.”

He added that President Trump “gives an advantage to companies that go overseas and invest overseas by reducing the taxes they have to pay on foreign profits. I’d double that tax, and do that on day one.”

