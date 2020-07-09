https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-sanders-task-forces-unveil-policy-recommendations-for-party-unity_3417857.html

Unity task forces assembled by presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and his former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) unveiled policies on July 8 aimed at uniting the party ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The raft of policy recommendations were released in a 110-page document (pdf) Wednesday, and includes wide-ranging policies including putting the United States on a path to eliminate carbon pollution from power plants by 2035.

The six task forces have eight members each, and were formed in May by Biden and Sanders—a self-described Democratic socialist who was his last major primary opponent—to tackle health care, immigration, education, criminal justice reform, climate change, and the economy.

The Climate Change task force brought together Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as well as former Secretary of State John Kerry, who had supported Biden. The recommendations will inform the Democratic Party platform, a statement of goals the party will run on once they have been adopted at its August convention.

The documents recommend that Biden commit to moving the United States to being fully powered by renewable energy ahead of a previous 2050 deadline outlined during the primary. It proposes achieving net-zero emissions for all new buildings by 2030, and making energy-saving upgrades to as many as 2 million households and 4 million buildings by 2025.

“The Unity Task Force urges that we treat climate change like the emergency that it is and answer the crisis with an ambitious, unprecedented, economy-wide mobilization to decarbonize the economy and build a resilient, stronger foundation for the American people,” the document states.

Other proposals include a focus on police reforms, and on expanding Obamacare. It makes no mention of expanding Medicare to all citizens, and does not endorse the sweeping Green New Deal environmental plan laid out by Ocasio-Cortez.

Though the end result isn’t what I or my supporters would’ve written alone, the task forces have created a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction and substantially improve the lives of working families throughout our country. 2/3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 8, 2020

In a statement, Sanders reaffirmed his commitment to helping Biden win in November’s general election to move the country “toward economic, racial, social and environmental justice.”

“While Joe Biden and I, and our supporters, have strong disagreements about some of the most important issues facing our country, we also understand that we must come together in order to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders said.

“Though the end result is not what I or my supporters would have written alone, the task forces have created a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction and substantially improve the lives of working families throughout our country,” Sanders said.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

