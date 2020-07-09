https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/506634-biden-strikes-populist-tone-in-blistering-economic-rebuke-of-trump-wall

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Tammy Duckworth is the epitome of the American Dream Mexico’s president uses US visit to tout ties with Trump MORE unveiled his $700 billion jobs plan on Thursday from Pennsylvania, where he offered a blistering rebuke of President Trump Donald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and ‘feeling really pretty good’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad MORE’s economic agenda and vowed to crack down on Wall Street and the corporations he said have benefited at the expense of average workers.

Speaking from a manufacturing plant in Dunmore, Pa., which is near his hometown of Scranton, Biden struck a populist tone, saying he’d put an end to the era of “shareholder capitalism” and raise taxes on large corporations if he is elected president.

Biden vowed to strengthen unions and empower small businesses and entrepreneurs, while cracking down on big business.

“It’s time that corporate America pays their fair share of taxes,” Biden said.

“The days of Amazon paying nothing in federal income tax are over. Let’s make sure workers have power and a voice. It’s way past time to put an end to the era of shareholder capitalism — the idea that the only responsibility a corporation has is to its shareholders. That’s simply not true and it’s an absolute farce. They have a responsibility to their workers, to their country. That isn’t a new or radical notion.”

Biden hit at Trump, accusing the president of enriching his “cronies and pals” while promoting policies that he said have led to the offshoring of American jobs and lower taxes for the ultra-wealthy.

The former vice president said Trump has “waved the white flag” in the battle against the coronavirus, which he said had come with a “terrible human cost and deep economic toll.”

“Time and again working families are paying the price for this administration’s incompetence,” Biden said.

“During this crisis, Donald Trump has been almost singularly focused on the stock market, the Dow and the Nasdaq. Not you. Not your families. If I am fortunate enough to be elected president, I’ll be laser focused on middle class families, the working class families like where I came from in Scranton,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Biden released the first leg of his $700 billion jobs plan, which calls for massive federal investments in the manufacturing and tech sectors. Biden says the plan will create 5 million new American jobs, in addition to bringing back the millions of jobs that have been lost over the past few months to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Biden campaign coordinated a national rollout with top Democratic lawmakers to draw attention to the plan, which seeks to draw a direct contrast with Trump’s economic agenda at a time when millions of people are unable to work because of the global pandemic.

The Trump campaign fired back, accusing Biden of supporting decades of bad trade deals that have led to economic devastation across the Midwest and Rust Belt.

The Trump campaign also accused Biden of being weak on China, and said he oversaw one of the slowest economic recoveries on record during his eight years in the Obama administration.

“We don’t need to guess what a Biden economy would look like since Americans have been forced to live through it once already,” said Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley.

“Biden’s policies caused the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression, anemic job growth, and depressed wages for the workers left,” he added. “Biden’s NAFTA destroyed 850,000 American jobs and his inexplicable support for China killed millions more and forced 60,000 American factories to close.”

“Now, Biden proudly brags he has borrowed his economic plans from Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTammy Duckworth is the epitome of the American Dream On The Money: Deficit rises to record .7 trillion amid pandemic: CBO | Democrats sidestep budget deal by seeking 0B in emergency spending | House panel advances spending bill with funding boost to IRS Biden-Sanders unity task force calls for Fed, US Postal Service consumer banking MORE, saying he’ll raise taxes on all Americans — including the middle class — and impose crippling Green New Deal regulations on job-creators that already forced so many American companies to leave our shores for other countries,” Gidley said.

