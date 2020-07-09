https://www.dailywire.com/news/black-sportscaster-on-desean-jackson-sharing-anti-semitic-quote-whites-never-have-to-disavow

Former NFL player and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe said that Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson is being treated unfairly over “dead-ass wrong” comments because he is black.

Over the July 4 holiday weekend, Jackson posted a quote on Instagram attributed to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler that said in part: “because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas (sic) secret the Jews will blackmail America. The (sic) will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they are.”

Jackson was widely denounced for sharing anti-Semitic propaganda after the post. He initially doubled-down on his post saying that his critics “took my post the wrong way.” He walked back and apologized for the Hitler post on Tuesday, according to a timeline of events compiled by Philly Voice.

Sharpe weighed in on Jackson’s comments Wednesday on the Fox Sports show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” which Sharpe cohosts with fellow commentator Skip Bayless.

“Skip, we’re going to have to be careful, because we ask black people to disavow a lot of people. You remember when President Obama was running for office? He had to disavow Rev. [Jeremiah] Wright,” Sharpe said. “Whites never have to disavow.”

NFL team owners Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft have not been forced to disavow President Trump despite standing “lock-stock-and-barrel” with him, Sharpe said. The commentator pointed to Trump’s comments during the clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville in 2017.

White supremacists had rallied against tearing down a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as a national debate took place over whether Confederate statues should be left alone, taken down, or moved to museums. During a press conference addressing the protest, Trump said there “are very fine people on both sides” of the debate over Confederate statues. The quote has since been taken out of context numerous times to suggest Trump called white supremacists “very fine people” despite his condemnation of them.

“We know what President Trump has said. We know what he’s done, but nobody has asked. He stands up there, ‘good people on both sides,’” Sharpe said. Sharpe went on to suggest that former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy is used by the NFL to cover for white players who make bad comments.

“In situations when whites say something bad in the NFL, they get Tony Dungy. Mr. Tony, he’ll clean up everything,” Sharpe said. “Where is the person we have if a black slips up that’s in the Jewish community that can come to our defense like they send Tony Dungy out to go to everybody else’s defense? I’m not excusing. As I told [Jackson], he D-A. He was dead-ass wrong for what he said.”

“I said, ‘come on, [Jackson], you gotta be better, you gotta be smarter than this because there are a lot of people who don’t believe in the movement that are trying to sabotage the movement. Don’t you sabotage it from within,” Sharpe added.

When whites say something bad in the NFL, they get Tony Dungy to clean it up. Where is the person in the Jewish community that will come to our defense? I’m not excusing DeSean, but whites never have to disavowal. Jerry Jones & Mr. Kraft stand lock-stock-and-barrel with Trump. pic.twitter.com/H5Bk0vMPb6 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 8, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who is white, was recently forced to apologize for saying “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country” when asked about players who kneel for the national anthem before games. Numerous players, sportscasters, and others, including Dungy, said that Brees comments were wrong.

