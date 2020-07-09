https://www.theblaze.com/chad-prather/chad-prather-announces-run-for-governor-of-texas

BlazeTV personality and host of “The Chad Prather Show,” Chad Prather announced he’s throwing his hat in the ring for governor of Texas in 2022. His announcement came in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order making face masks compulsory statewide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last week.

“It’s time to make Texas, Texas again,” Chad said on the show. “We have been inundated and whitewashed and been made lukewarm in so many ways. It’s okay for us to walk tall … I’m a Texan and it’s time to take our state back!”

Watch the video below for more:

