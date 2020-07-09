https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-president-trump-admits-reason-seattle-mayor-cleaned-chop-zone-threatened-send-national-guard-video/

President Donald Trump joined Sean Hannity on Thursday night to discuss the latest on the Democrat endorsed riots and mayhem in cities across the US.

During their discussion Sean Hannity asked President Trump about rumors he heard about the president warning the Seattle Mayor about the CHOP Zone in Seattle.

Sean Hannity: I had a source that told us but have not been able to confirm it the the reason the Seattle Mayor finally acted was because they were given notice that if they didn’t act that you were going to. Is there any truth to that? President Trump: 100%. We were going in very soon. We let them know that. And they all of the sudden they didn’t want that. So they went in before we got there. But we were going in very shortly.

Via Sean Hannity:

