The Supreme Court ruled on two major decisions on Thursday morning.

The Supreme Court ruled on two major Trump cases — Mazars and Vance.

** Vance determined a far left New York City grand jury can obtain President Trump’s financial records as part of a criminal investigation.

** The Mazars case then ruled the three Democrat-led House committees cannot subpoena Trump’s financial records as part of congressional investigations.

According to SCOTUS Blog: The Mazars opinion is nuanced and complex, but the immediate effect is that litigation over the congressional subpoenas seeking Trump financial documents will continue, and the subpoenas will not be enforced right now.

In the same lineup as Trump v. Vance, here is the 7-2 opinion from Chief Justice Roberts in Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP. Dissents from Alito and Thomas. https://t.co/Aaz7en6AOP — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

