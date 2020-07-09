https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-supreme-court-allows-grand-jury-subpoena-trump-taxes/

In a strong majority vote, the Supreme Court on Thursday voted 7-2 against President Trump in a case over whether the president could keep his tax records from the Manhattan district attorney.

“The New York case stemmed from an investigation being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. Vance issued a subpoena to Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars, for a wide variety of Trump’s personal and business records, including tax returns, dating back to 2011,” CNBC reported.

Trump had sued to block the subpoenas and claimed that he had an “absolute immunity” as president. But Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for the majority, rejected that claim.

“We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the president is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need,” Roberts wrote.

“Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding. We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the President is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need,” Roberts wrote.

Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch joined the majorities in the rulings.

Said CNBC:

Vance's office is investigating the hush money payments that Trump allegedly facilitated to two women ahead of the 2016 election, though the purpose for his subpoenas is relatively opaque. The women have claimed to have had sexual relationships with the president that he has denied. Vance hasn't said whether Trump is a suspect in his investigation, and he has not indicated any potential charges. Trump's attorneys have pushed for an expansive view of presidential immunity in the case. In one lower court hearing in New York, an attorney for the president said that Trump would theoretically be immune from investigation even if he shot someone on New York's Fifth Avenue. During the 2016 campaign, Trump claimed that he could "stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters."

But Trump said “The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

The president also declared: “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”

Here is the 7-2 opinion from Chief Justice Roberts in Trump v. Vance. Dissents from Thomas and Alito. https://t.co/VRXBMFeTAE — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

