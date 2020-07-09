http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cLvIwlgM6cI/

The play of the Cleveland Browns has inspired many of their fans to cover their faces. However, now it appears they’re going to be required to do it.

The Browns sent a letter to their season ticket holders saying they do not expect to have a full stadium this year, and remain unsure about how many fans will be allowed to attend. They also gave their season ticket holders the ability to opt out for this season.

One thing the team told some of their most dedicated fans they were sure of, however, is that anyone who attends a game will have to wear a mask. The Browns also cautioned that fans may not be able to move around the stadium as freely as they had before.

The NFL restart is still very much up in the air. Testing protocols have not been set and worries over coronavirus outbreaks that occurred in college football camps have cast doubt on the process.

