(FOX NEWS) A California security guard was charged with murder Wednesday after prosecutors say he shot a 50-year-old man at a supermarket because he was not wearing a mask.

The incident occurred at the Gardena market in South California on Sunday, when the customer, Jerry Lewis, reportedly entered the store without a mask and got into an argument with the guard, Umeir Hawkins.

Masks are mandated in the state of California, a rule put into effect by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-June as the state saw a resurgence in coronavirus cases amid phased reopenings of businesses.

