Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” former Clinton strategist James Carville said he disagreed with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, who argued presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should insist on a stringent set of conditions if he and President Donald Trump are to square off in a debate before the November election.

Carville insisted Biden was positioned to do well in a head-to-head debate against Trump.

“Tom Friedman is a very nice guy, he writes very well about climate,” Carville said. “I like to read his columns. But he ought to stay away from writing about politics. Of course, Biden wants to debate Trump. Trump is a doofus-dolt. Biden debated Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, who’s the most on-message politician I’ve seen in my life, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar.”

“I saw him the night before South Carolina,” he continued. “He did very well. He should debate him without condition anywhere that he wants to. Joe Biden will trounce Donald Trump. What he needs is to be sure to get a picture side by side so you can see how fit and trim Vice President Biden is and what a slob that Trump is. No, Tom Friedman is dead wrong on this. I’m sure that Biden people will be very well briefed to have the debates. I don’t think Trump will show up. I don’t think Trump will get anywhere around a debate with Joe Biden. Joe Biden has debated some of the most articulate, bright, message-disciplined people I’ve ever seen in my life. So, I’m sorry, Tom, I like you, you’re a nice guy, but that was a waste of ink.”

