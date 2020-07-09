http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NVMH4N5YYqU/chelsea-clinton-venture-capital-firm-d2a0f510-32b5-46ce-a373-2e264441fe9b.html
Chelsea Clinton is in the very early stages of forming a venture capital firm, Axios has learned from multiple sources.
What we’re hearing: The working name is Metrodora Ventures, after the author of the first medical text known to have been written by a woman (around 2,000 years ago in Greece).
Behind the scenes: Clinton has been kicking around the idea for several months, and has committed to investing in at least two startups.
- One of them is a pregnancy support app called Poppy Seed Health.
- Clinton is making the early commitments personally, and would roll them into the fund if it gets raised.
- Also involved is Caroline Kassie, currently a partner with Blockchange Ventures, who plans to join Metrodora in the future.
To reiterate, the best way to describe Metrodora right now is embryonic.
- Clinton is said to have not decided yet if she wants this to be her next full-time career move, but there is at least a draft pitch deck floating around and “Metrodora Ventures” was registered in New York back in April.
- Plus, a Twitter account was just created which describes Metrodora as a “values conscious venture capital firm focused on health and learning businesses.”
- Clinton once worked at hedge fund Avenue Capital, and currently sits on the boards of Expedia Group, IAC/Interactive Corp., and VC-backed startups Clover Health and Nurx.
Clinton, through a spokesperson, declined comment.