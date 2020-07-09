https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Chelsea-Clinton-venture-capital-metrodora/2020/07/09/id/976412

Chelsea Clinton may form a venture capital firm, Axios reports.

Sources told Axios that the working name is “Metrodora Ventures,” named after the author of the first medical text known to have been written by a woman.

Records show the company was registered in New York in April. A Twitter account was created this month that describes Metrodora as a “values conscious venture capital firm focused on health and learning businesses.”

The firm is still in embryonic stages and the former president’s daughter hasn’t decided if she wants the firm to be her next career move, according to Axios.

She has committed to investing in two startups. One of them, “Poppy Seed Health,” is a pregnancy support app. She is personally making early commitments with plans to roll them into the fund if it gets raised.

Sources say Caroline Kassie, who is currently a partner with Blockchange Ventures, has plans to join Metrodora in the future.

Clinton currently sits on the boards of Expedia Group, IAC/Interactive Corp., and VC-backed startup Nurx. She previously worked at hedge fund Avenue Capital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

