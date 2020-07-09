https://www.theblaze.com/news/cops-rainbow-crosswalk-skid-marks

Police in West Vancouver, British Columbia, called a tire mark on a rainbow pride crosswalk a “gesture of hate,” City News reported.

What are the details?

The rainbow pride crosswalk at the intersection of 16th Street and Esquimalt Avenue was unveiled June 30:

But a week later — around 4 p.m. Tuesday — staff inside the West Vancouver Police station heard a loud, sustained squealing sound, City News said.

A tire mark was found on the crosswalk — and police had a theory as to who’s responsible for leaving it:

Surveillance video shows the same car from the latter tweet at the intersection and taking a right turn:

Two people appeared to be in the vehicle, the outlet reported.

What did police have to say?

“This is very upsetting,” Cst. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a release, according to City News. “For whatever reason, this person has chosen to leave a gesture of hate on a crosswalk that stands for the exact opposite.”

And on Thursday, police

tweeted that they’ve identified the driver they believe is responsible for leaving the tire mark and included a thank you to “those who have come forward with information.”

How are observers reacting?

Upon hearing the news that the cops got their man, so to speak, folks on Twitter mocked police without mercy:

“Y’all are a joke,” one user said.

“It’s ok everyone we’re safe now,” another person quipped.

“It’s good to see tax payers money being used to find the skid mark bandits,” someone else said.

“Do I need to be gay to use the crosswalk?” another commenter inquired.

“How do you even take yourselves seriously?” yet another user queried.

“If this is what you guys do, let me just say I’m getting on board with abolishing the police. If you guys are going to be useless, we don’t need you,” one user added.

“If you look closely, there are hardly any skid marks on the white stripe,” one cheeky commenter noticed. “This driver must have been homophobic AND a white supremacist.”

(H/T: The Post Millennial)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

