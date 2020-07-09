https://www.theblaze.com/news/dems-call-for-boycotting-latino-food-company-goya-after-ceo-praises-president-trump
Democratic politicians and leftists on Twitter are rallying to boycott Hispanic-owned food-maker Goya, after the company’s CEO heaped praise on President Donald Trump.
What are the details?
During a speech in the White House Rose Garden following a roundtable for Hispanic businesses and leaders on Thursday, Goya CEO Robert Unanue said, “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”
He added, “We have an incredible builder. And we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country — that we will continue to prosper and grow.”
NPR reported that “Unanue, a third-generation Spanish American, enraged many with his remarks, including some high-profile Democrats, who also signaled that they would no longer support Goya’s products.”
Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) declared on Twitter, “Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling ‘how to make your own Adobo.”
Failed Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro tweeted, “@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway”
Immigrant youth organization United We Dream put out a statement saying, “We don’t support companies who endorse and comply with a White Supremacist regime. Under capitalism, know the power of the dollar in their eyes. We’re using it to make a statement. Pledge your commitment to boycotting Goya Foods today.”
By evening, “Goya” was the top trending word on Twitter, along with the hashtags #BoycottGoya and #Goyaway.
According to Goya Foods‘ website, the company was founded by Spanish immigrants Don and Carolina Prudencio Unanue in 1936, and is currently “the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States.”