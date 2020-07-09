https://www.dailywire.com/news/disturbing-video-shows-disabled-man-violently-attacked-by-protesters-now-hes-speaking-out

Police officers are asking for help in the search for the assailants who attacked Ohio man Eldon Hawkins, who is 58 years old and has cerebral palsy, during a violent left-wing protest on May 31, shortly following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after an arrest back in May, triggering left-wing Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists to protest, loot, and destroy property in cities across the nation.

Columbus Police have released complied video footage (see below) of the violent attack, asking citizens to identify those involved.

After Hawkins visited a local Arby’s restaurant and accidentally missed the street he was supposed to turn on, the video shows a group of protesters swarm the man’s car. Hawkins attempts to back up and leave the area but, instead, accidentally hits a wheel of a protester’s bike.

That’s when the protesters trashed Hawkins’ car with him still inside, an attack which included the throwing of a bicycle at his front windshield, opening his car doors, and stealing goods from his truck.

Moreover, according to ABC 6 On Your Side, police said the protesters “acted violently toward others who came to help the man and stop the violence.”

Hawkins is not remaining silent about the attack.

The victim described what happened during a Columbus City Council meeting on Monday, and slammed the protesters for their violence and vandalism.

“As Hawkins remembers it, he was driving east on Broad Street to his Downtown apartment after visiting an Arby’s restaurant in Franklinton,” The Columbus Dispatch noted, citing Hawkins’ testimony. “The video shows that he had passed High Street and was blocked. He backed his vehicle up at a low speed and struck a person on a bicycle with his back bumper.”

Then his car was swarmed. “They threw a bicycle on my windshield and started kicking my doors and windows. It scared the life out of me,” said Hawkins.

According to the victim, there were “some nice people who came and pulled me out of the car.”

“It’s one thing to protest, but when people start breaking windows and spray painting the F-word, that’s turning this beautiful city into a dive,” Hawkins criticized.

The 58-year-old recalled protesting with his father, a union man, years ago. “We did not break one window, and we did not spray paint foul language, because this is our city,” he said. “If troublemakers don’t like it, they can leave.”

As noted by ABC 6 On Your Side, the Columbus Division of Police is asking anyone with knowledge about the assailants’ identifies to please call Det. Steven Nace at 614-645-2119. The Dispatch also noted that anonymous tips can be passed along through Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

