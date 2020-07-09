https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/john-durham-crossfire-hurricane-election-investigation/2020/07/09/id/976474

The U.S. attorney investigating the origins of the Obama administrations probe into the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump is “feeling more pressure” to complete his assignment, but might wait until after the November election to do so, Fox News reported Thursday citing anonymous sources.

John Durham, the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, was tasked more than a year ago to investigate the officials in the Department of Justice, FBI, CIA, and other intelligence agencies as to their collection of information involving the Trump campaign and contact with Russian officials. In October, the matter had reportedly become a criminal investigation.

Fox News quoted two unidentified sources as saying Durham still had several lines of investigation that were not complete.

“He believes it’s critical to do them,” Fox News quoted one source as saying. “He is feeling more pressure to get this done and wrapped up.”

Earlier in the day, Trump decried that charges had not been brought against any officials for the probe, tweeting:

“We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT…and nothing happens to them.”

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, also lamented the possible lack of prosecution in the case before election day.

Grassley tweeted Monday:

“The deep state is so deep that ppl get away w political crimes/Durham shld be producing some fruit of his labor.”

Fox News said one of its sources claimed Durham, who was appointed by during the Clinton administration to investigate the FBI in the Whitey Bulger case and by the Obama administration to probe the legality of the CIA’s “enhanced interrogation techniques,” does “not want this to be viewed political.”

The closer it gets to November, the source said, Durham could “punt it to after the election.”

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report in December of his review of the Obama administration’s counterintelligence probe, code named Crossfire Hurricane, that became the basis of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials.

It was critical of the initial claims made by FBI agents and other officials to obtain warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, that began the probe.

“Our review found that FBI personnel fell far short of the requirement in FBI policy that they ensure that all factual statements in a FISA application are ‘scrupulously accurate,'” the report said.

Trump, Republicans and many others have claimed the tainted nature of the origins of the investigation demonstrate the probe was political, and any convictions resulting from it, such as those of former Army Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, and campaign adviser Roger Stone, should be dismissed.

