https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/ex-nba-player-rants-rich-jews-defends-nfl-star-posted-hitler-quotes/

(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) Former NBA player and current commentator Stephen Jackson has come under fire for defending recent social media activity by the NFL’s DeSean Jackson, which included claims that “white Jews” seek “world domination,” and praise for hate-preacher Louis Farrakhan.

Last week, DeSean Jackson posted a quote from a page in a book that included the following: “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows that [African-Americans] are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas [sic] secret the Jews will blackmail America.’ … Hitler was right.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

