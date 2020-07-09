https://www.theblaze.com/news/f-ing-disaster-ex-eagles-de-chris-long-blasts-desean-jacksons-posts-says-it-doesnt-seem-like-its-in-vogue-to-call-out-anti-semitism

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive end Chris Long has weighed in about current Eagle

DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic social media posts and called them a “f***ing disaster,” the New York Post reported.

Jackson’s now-deleted Instagram posts promoted Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan — a well-documented anti-Semite — and included quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson has since apologized, and he and his representatives reportedly reached out to a local rabbi to be educated about anti-Semitism:

“I mean, quoting Hitler is bad business, but quoting fake Hitler quotes is like a cherry on top,” Long said

on his “Green Light” podcast, the paper noted. “I don’t know if it’d be worse if he quoted a real one or the fake one. Needless to say, it’s wrong … It seems like, and I don’t know what it is, but it seems like we’re not allowed to say, ‘Hey, that’s not good.’ It’s not good. It’s wrong, and I’m sure I have Jewish listeners. I’m against anti-Semitism, and I didn’t see, and I haven’t seen, nearly enough people saying, ‘Yeah, man, this was a misstep.'”

More from Long’s podcast, via

PhillyVoice:

“I can’t speak for the many people in the media or on Twitter who kind of bite their tongue on this thing because when it comes to anti-Semitism, it’s not in vogue to denounce it, or they have some geopolitical inclination or political inclination that complicates denouncing it. I think it’s f***** up, unequivocally, and I try not paint faith or religion with a broad brush. I don’t care what religion it is. I know it’s in vogue to punch Nazis. We love doing memes about that. We all would say we would punch a Nazi. But it doesn’t seem like it’s in vogue to call out anti-Semitism.”

Long — a social justice advocate for years — said he likes Jackson based on previous interactions but said it’s up to the Jewish community to decide if it’s going to accept that apology, the Post reported.

“Just like with Drew Brees, I don’t get to decide when his apology or his learning process on this thing is complete,” Long said, according to the Post. “All I know is that he talked bad about Jewish people, and somehow managed to use a fake Hitler quote doing it, and that is a f***ing disaster …”

Where is pushback against Jackson’s critics coming from?

Jackson’s teammate Marquise Goodwin

got defensive after saying he wished Jackson’s critics were as interested in discussing the Black Lives Matter movement, the Post reported. Godwin said on Instagram “the Jewish community is mad at me” about his comments — but later softened his stance a bit.

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson

apologized for defending DeSean Jackson’s posts by using “the wrong words” (i.e., saying DeSean Jackson was “speaking the truth”).

And while sports commentator and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe didn’t excuse DeSean Jackson’s posts, he said whites are treated with kid gloves in comparison:

Sharpe also said he spoke to Stephen Jackson about his DeSean Jackson defense and emphasized that Stephen Jackson and DeSean Jackson both were “wrong.”

