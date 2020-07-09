https://www.dailywire.com/news/glee-actress-feared-dead-after-boat-outing-with-young-son-search-continues

Thirty-three-year-old “Glee” actress Naya Rivera is feared dead after the young mother went missing on Wednesday afternoon on a lake in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

Rivera rented a pontoon boat at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday with her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey, but when the three-hour rental time lapsed, staffers found Josey on the boat alone with his lifejacket on, and Rivera missing.

According to KNBC, an adult lifejacket, presumed to be Rivera’s, was also found on the boat.

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” said a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, noting that they suspected no foul play.

After Rivera’s disappearance, the search immediately commenced, including by helicopter, drones, and dive teams, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat,” the report noted.

“There’s no evidence of foul play at this point,” said Cpt. Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, according to FOX 8. “This may well be a case of drowning.”

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Buschow added. “I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

“The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light,” Ventura County Sheriff account posted early Thursday morning.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

“The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue,” the department said later into the morning. “Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.”

The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid. @VCAirUnit @Cal_OES @fillmoresheriff pic.twitter.com/q6LsHd8xaT — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

On Tuesday, Rivera caption a photo of herself and her young son via Twitter, “just the two of us.”

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

“No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised,” she posted on July 2.

no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised pic.twitter.com/O4t7wdqA4k — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 2, 2020

As noted by PEOPLE magazine, a host of former colleagues and those close to Rivera offered prayers for the young actress:

Heather Morris, who worked closely with Rivera on the musical comedy series, wrote on her Instagram Story: “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light 🙏🙏” Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on the show, tweeted simply “Praying,” as Iqbal Theba, aka Principal Figgins, wrote on Twitter, “Oh God… mercy… please…” while sharing a report of Rivera’s disappearance.

Demi Lovato — who guest starred as a love interest for Rivera’s Santana Lopez on Glee — wrote on her Instagram Story, “Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” alongside a photo of a lit candle. Rapper Big Sean, who is Rivera’s ex-fiancé, “liked a number of tweets calling for her to be found safe,” POEPLE said. “The pair began dating in April 2013, becoming engaged that October. In April 2014, however, the rapper broke off the engagement, saying at the time that it was a ‘difficult decision.’”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing alternative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

