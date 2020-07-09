https://www.theblaze.com/news/glenn-beck-radio-hall-of-fame

BlazeTV’s Glenn Beck has been nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame, according to a newly released list of 2020 nominees.

Beck was nominated in the “Spoken Word On-Air Personality” category for his work on “The Glenn Beck Show,” hosted by Premiere Networks.

He was nominated along with candidates from three other shows: John & Ken from “The John & Ken Show” on KFI-AM, Los Angeles; Stephanie Miller of “The Stephanie Miller Show” on WYD Media; and “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” on NPR.

According to a press release published by Inside Radio Wednesday, industry voting for four categories is set to begin Monday, July 13, while listener voting in the other two categories, including Beck’s, is set to begin on July 20.

Due to health and safety concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony to induct new nominees will fittingly be conducted as a live radio broadcast in October.

“2020 marks 100 years of radio and, while we regret that we cannot hold an in-person event this year, we’re looking forward to the excitement of a live, multi-location radio broadcast,” Kraig Kitchin, chairman of the Radio Hall of Fame, said.

“I want to thank Dennis Green, Chair of this year’s Nominating Committee, and all the radio professionals who are volunteering their time and expertise to the difficult task of selecting inductees from such an impressive list,” he added in the press release.

Green, of Sun & Fun Media and Key Networks, said: “I look forward to working with the Committee and to honoring the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame inductees during the special live radio broadcast.”

The organization added that winners of the two listener-voted categories will be determined by the public, who will vote online using the voting service Votem, as well as the nominating committee. The winner of the listener vote will receive “one vote among the committee votes.”

