(Bloomberg Opinion) — If you’re the president of the United States, you don’t stand above the law. But if you’re a member of Congress seeking the president’s personal records in order to exercise oversight of the executive branch, you better not overreach.

That, essentially, is how the Supreme Court ruled in a pair of opinions released Thursday morning. Both cases, Trump v. Vance and Trump v. Mazars, involved efforts to gain access to President Donald Trump’s tax returns, bank documents and bookkeeping records. Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department contended that the president didn’t have to comply with the subpoenas — and could block his financial advisers from complying — because the requests were overly intrusive and undermined the sweeping immunity from criminal investigations any president should enjoy while in office.

The Court’s 7-2 ruling in Trump v. Vance is a seminal and landmark rebuke of this imperial view of executive authority.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a probe into the Trump Organization’s efforts to mask hush money paid to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump. The D.A. wants to explore whether, as part of those maneuvers, Trump’s team falsified business records. Trump’s lawyers argued that prosecutors like Vance should have to meet a heightened standard when seeking any president’s personal papers. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, disagreed, citing previous rulings involving former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Trump’s argument “runs up against the 200 years of precedent establishing that Presidents, and their official communications, are subject to judicial process,” Roberts, an institutionalist devoted to the power of legal precedent, wrote. He dismissed the idea that Vance’s subpoenas stigmatized Trump, undermined his leadership, or amounted to unnecessary “harassment” (or “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” as Trump has described it in tweets).

In short, Roberts wrote, adopting the language from an 1807 Supreme Court ruling involving Aaron Burr and President Thomas Jefferson, every president’s legal standing is in “nearly the same situation with any other individual.”

Bravo. This opinion will echo well beyond Trump’s presidency. It is a victory for the rule of the law at a time when it has been under withering attack, in words and actions, from the executive branch.

In the other case, Trump v. Mazars, the president won a short-term victory. Three committees in the House of Representatives wanted access to Trump’s tax returns and other financial records (including from his accounting firm, Mazars USA) in order to craft legislation modernizing federal ethics and disclosure laws and to protect the 2020 election from foreign interference. Trump’s wealth, possible campaign finance violations, and his ongoing business activities while in office have laid bare the limits of federal conflict-of-interest guidelines, and his 2016 presidential campaign’s cooperation with Russians spurred Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible crimes. Both issues informed Congress’s push for Trump’s records.

Inevitably, that led to a healthy debate about separation of powers and how far Congress can act to exercise its constitutional duty to monitor the executive branch. Legal precedent, springing from an 1880 case, Kilbourn v. Thompson, has held that Congress needs to demonstrate a “legitimate need” for any request it makes of the president, one that should be related to legislative actions.

During oral arguments in the Mazars case in May, questions and hesitations about congressional overreach crossed ideological lines among the Supreme Court justices. Again and again, they considered the limits of Congress’s authority to investigate any president. Sure enough, in the 7-2 ruling Thursday remanding the Mazars case back to lower courts for reconsideration, Roberts wrote that those courts “did not take adequate account of the significant separation of powers concerns implicated by congressional subpoenas for the President’s information.”

“The House’s approach would leave essentially no limits on the congressional power to subpoena the President’s personal records,” Roberts noted. “A limitless subpoena power could transform the established practice of the political branches and allow Congress to aggrandize itself at the President’s expense.”

