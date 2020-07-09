https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/hateful-liberals-boycott-goya-foods-ceo-praises-president-trump-white-house-hispanic-event/

Robert Unanue, the president and CEO of Goya Foods spoke at a Rose Garden event at the White House Thursday for President Trump’a announcement of the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative. During his remarks, Unanue announced Goya employees were helping to donate one million pounds of food and one million cans of Goya chickpeas to food banks this summer to help ease a shortage at food pantries. Unanue also praised President Trump in his remarks, prompting liberals including leading Democrats to initiate a boycott of Goya Foods. (Link to executive order for the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.)

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: “We’re all truly blessed… to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder.” pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020

Before the Rose Garden event, Unanue also spoke at a round table meeting inside the White House with President Trump (excerpt):

MR. UNANUE: Mr. President, what can I tell you? I’m so blessed to be here in the most prosperous country in the world, the greatest country in the world. And we’re so blessed to have you as our leader, as we continue to build this country and make it — continue to make it the most prosperous nation in the world. TRENDING: Radical Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Vows to Overthrow the United States and Replace with “a Socialist World” I’m Bob Unanue, third generation. I’m CEO and president of Goya Food, Inc., a multibillion dollar company with facilities all over the United States and the Caribbean — THE PRESIDENT: Good job. MR. UNANUE: — and Spain. We have about 4,500 employees we call “la gran familia Goya” — the great Goya family. And these people, we didn’t — we haven’t been back to work because we never stopped. We never stopped working. We doubled our efforts. And I asked the guys and gals, and I said, “Hey, this is tough.” And they said, “Look, if we don’t do it, nobody will.” And they said, “Presente.” The said, “Count on us.”…

Transcript via the White House:

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, John. Great job, John. Thank you very much. Great honor. I’ll also be appointing the CEO and president of Goya Foods, Bob Unanue. Please. Please, Bob. (Applause.) Thank you very much, Bob. MR. UNANUE: Good afternoon, Mr. President. Good afternoon, everyone. It’s such an honor and such a blessing to be here in the greatest country in the world, the most prosperous country in the world, and we continue to grow. And that’s what we’re here to do today. Our company was founded in 1936 by my grandfather, who left Spain at only 18 years old. Did not know where he was heading, but he was heading and looking for opportunity and prosperity, and he found it in this great country. Today, our company is a multi-billion-dollar company with thousands of employees and with facilities all around the globe. We have a tremendous group of what we call “la gran familia Goya,”the Goya family — the great Goya family. And these are people — I told the President earlier we haven’t gone back to work; we never stopped working. Because when I asked our group, our family, “This is going to be a tough thing,” they said, “Look, Bob, if we don’t do it, nobody will.” And they stood up and they worked, and we continue to work day and night to provide much-needed food and nutrition to this country. Today, it gives me great honor — and, by the way, we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder. And that’s what my grandfather did: He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray — we pray for our leadership, our President, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow. Today, I have an announcement to make that the gran familia Goya wanted to share with all of you. There’s a great need today in food banks around the country. Food is being depleted. Hopefully, as the summer ends, we have new crops coming forward, but right now there’s — there is a shortage. So our employees and some partners we have in the industry wanted to donate 1 million cans of Goya chickpeas and a million pounds of food. And these are all products made in the United States: steel from United States Steel; Silgan containers; Producers Rice Mill, in Arkansas, donating food. Our farmers — and again, all of our products, a lot of our products are grown here in the United States, made in America. And we’re — we’re very proud to give back to this nation, to the food banks which are going to be needing some of that important food — something that we do all year. But in particular, at this special time, we wanted to make that gift. So God bless you all. We hope that we continue to prosper and grow in this great country and give thanks to God. Thank you very much. THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Bob. (Applause.) Thank you. Great. Thank you, Bob. It’s very nice.

Failed 2020 Democrat presidential candidate and former Obama HUD Secretary Julián Castro, said, “[email protected] has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway”

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

Former Obama White House official Cecilia Muñoz said, “Hard to overstate what a big deal this is – I don’t think I know a Latinx family that doesn’t have @GoyaFoods products in their pantries. Not mine. Not anymore. #Goyaway”

Hard to overstate what a big deal this is – I don’t think I know a Latinx family that doesn’t have @GoyaFoods products in their pantries.

Not mine. Not anymore. #Goyaway https://t.co/3O6LjCjs7l — Cecilia Muñoz (@cecmunoz) July 9, 2020

Two boycott hashtags are being used by the hateful left: #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya

Click the links to see the meanness of liberals in action. Rather than post more liberal boycott hate, we’ll close with a positive message from Cuban-American Robby Starbuck posted this evening. (BTW, Robert Unanue apparently locked his Twitter account this evening. Can’t blame him.)

This is for all the woke Democrats who want to talk about family separations, kids in cages, Trump calling Mexicans rapists, call border patrol evil and want to call us Latino people latinx. Stop it. pic.twitter.com/GFs9i4oguf — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

