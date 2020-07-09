http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PZPsKIGRpAY/

Hollywood celebrities are proclaiming that the end of President Donald Trump is nigh after the Supreme Court delivered a split decision Thursday in two cases over whether the commander in chief can keep his personal tax returns from investigators. The high court ruled that the Manhattan District Attorney can obtain Trump’s tax records, but it denied a similar effort by House Democrats.

The split verdict hasn’t stopped Hollywood stars from flocking to social media to declare their doomsday predictions for President Trump. Stars including Rob Reiner, Debra Messing, Billy Baldwin, and George Takei delivered their caustic takes on the court’s decisions.

In at least one respect, their celebration is premature. Even if the Manhattan D.A. pursues Trump’s tax returns, it remains unlikely that the public will glimpse the president’s personal financial records before the November election.

Filmmaker Rob Reiner declared that President Trump is “fucked” shortly after the Supreme Court announced its decisions on Tuesday.

Donald Trump is fucked. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 9, 2020

Will & Grace star Debra Messing tweeted out the hashtag #TrumpisGoingtoJail.

Alec Baldwin sibling Billy Baldwin described the president as “cornered, frightened, paranoid, desperate, delusional, unhinged, feral… guilty.”

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!

PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!

POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! Cornered, frightened, paranoid, desperate, delusional, unhinged, feral… guilty. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 9, 2020

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee mocked the president’s frequent calls for “Law & Order.”

Anti-Trump stalwarts Alyssa Milano, Bette Midler, and John Cusack also added their voices to the pile-on.

Supreme Court Says N.Y. Grand Jury Can Get Trump’s Tax Returns https://t.co/fjQRAOXRtL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 9, 2020

#SCOTUS rules NY Prosecutors can see #TrumpTaxReturns but also rule that women can be denied #birthcontrol by #ACA if their employers say they have religious objections. #Gorsuch & #Kavanaugh say, one for you and one for us. And you won’t see the taxes til after the election. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 9, 2020

It assumes Roberts cares about the truth –@tribelaw: The Vance case should be expedited in the lower courts. If the Nixon tapes case could be decided in three months and Bush v. Gore could be decided in one month, this really should not drag out beyond the November election.” — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 9, 2020

Actor Michael Rapaport called the president a “blow job” after the commander in chief tweeted about how the courts have treated him unfairly.

Of not You!

You’re a Bl0w Job. https://t.co/f4v4kCgadL — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 9, 2020

Actor Don Cheadle implied that the president was acting like a snowflake by calling the on-going saga around his taxes “political prosecution.”

Comedian-actress Sandra Bernhard tweeted her pleasure with the Supreme Court’s decisions.

and we are going to be very very happy Molly #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace https://t.co/qSExyOuGEQ — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) July 9, 2020

Actors Ken Olin and Kirk Acevedo also cheered on the Supreme Court’s decisions.

Let’s celebrate a victory for the rule of law! #FckTrmp — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 9, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei gloated about the Supreme Court’s rulings, implying that the president faces a possible indictment by a New York grand jury.

Something bothering you today, Donald? Better learn how to spell “subpoena” and “indictment” because your tax returns are going to the NY Grand Jury. https://t.co/pwTjYw1u1O — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 9, 2020

Actress Kristen Johnston mocked the president’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision, calling it “feverish gibberish.”

General Hospital actress Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted her delight over the Supreme Court news, as well as the new “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Trump Tower in New York.

