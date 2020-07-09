https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dont-care-statues-pelosi-embraces-maoist-mobs-tearing-statues-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday fully embraced the Maoist revolution and refused to denounce violent mobs tearing down statues.

Pelosi was asked about the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus in Little Italy in Baltimore.

The Speaker rambled about her grandmother’s earrings and refused to denounce violent mobs erasing US history by tearing down statues.

“Well, I don’t have my grandmother’s earrings…I don’t care much about statues,” said Pelosi.

WATCH:

Asked about tearing down of Columbus statue, Pelosi rambles how she doesn’t have her grandmother’s earrings, we should take down those who committed “TREASON” & statues are not “an important thing”. 🤪🤡 WOW! @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/5MDby9EXtq — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) July 9, 2020

