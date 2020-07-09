https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/illinois-department-health-director-admits-anyone-coronavirus-time-death-counted-coronavirus-death-video/
This is why you can’t trust the national coronavirus numbers.
Illinois Department of Public Health officer Ngozi O. Ezike, MD., explained to reporters recently how the state determines their coronavirus numbers.
Advertisement – story continues below
The state of Illinois counts ANYONE who has the coronavirus at time of death regardless of how they died as a coronavirus death.
Anyone.
TRENDING: Radical Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Vows to Overthrow the United States and Replace with “a Socialist World”
This is fraud.
I’m just going to leave this here! WTF? They finally admitted it.
Posted by Lesa Fisher Patten on Tuesday, June 23, 2020