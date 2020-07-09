https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-says-will-continue-harassment-little-sisters-poor-force-pay-contraception/

President Trump invited the Little Sisters of the Poor to the White House.

On Tuesday the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic religious group for women who have dedicated their lives to the service of the elderly, won their Supreme Court case against the Obama administration and their contraceptive mandate in Obamacare.

SCOTUS ruled the Catholic order of nuns cannot be forced to take part in providing cost-free contraceptives to employees.

Far left Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayer were the lone dissenting voices in the case.

BREAKING: Little Sisters of the Poor win their SCOTUS case – cannot be forced to take part in providing cost-free contraceptives to employees. Court finds the Trump admin’s regulatory solution for the nuns was properly done. J. Thomas writes 4 majority, J. Ginsburg/Soto dissent — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 8, 2020

In 2015 the Little Sisters of the Poor were concerned that after more than a century of service in the country the Obama Administration would force them out of the United States. The order was previously banned in China and Myanmar. The Obama Administration was forcing them out of the United States by demanding they pay for birth control that goes against their religious beliefs.

The religious order claimed the so-called contraception mandate in ObamaCare will make it impossible for them to continue their work in the United States.

The Little Sisters of the Poor serve elderly Americans.

[embedded content]

On Wednesday Joe Biden vowed to reinstate Obama-era policies that would require the Little Sisters of the Poor to pay for contraception.

This was the day after the Little Sisters of the Poor won at the Supreme Court.

Joe Biden says he is a Catholic.

Catholic News Agency reported:

Former vice president Joe Biden pledged on Wednesday to reinstate Obama-era policies that would require the Little Sisters of the Poor to ensure access to birth control and abortifacients for employees in violation of their religious beliefs. Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, made the promise July 8, following the Supreme Court decision in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor in the case Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, which upheld an exemption for the sisters from the “contraception mandate” which obliges employers to provide for contraceptive coverage for employees through their health care plans. “If I am elected I will restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the [Supreme Court’s 2014] Hobby Lobby ruling: providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions,” said Biden in a statement released by his campaign.

