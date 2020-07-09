https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lieberman-democrats-2020/2020/07/09/id/976505

Former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman says Joe Biden picked up the Democratic nomination “because enough Democrats wanted so much to defeat President Trump in the fall that they went with the less leftist candidate because he had a better chance.”

But Lieberman, Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 presidential campaign, also said he hopes Biden sticks to the center, “because that’s where he has the best chance to be our next president,” during an appearance Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.”

Asked whether Biden could hold China accountable and be tough on Beijing considering his son’s ties with a private-equity firm in the country, Lieberman said: “I do overall.

“I’m basing this on what I see, particularly in Congress. There is a bipartisan majority forming, speaking, acting legislatively that is very clear-eyed about the threat that China represents.”

Hunter Biden left Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company as an unpaid board member in October 2019, according to his lawyer, George Mesires.

