Judge Emmet Sullivan filed an appeal Thursday of the 2-1 writ of mandamus ruling last month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to dismiss the Justice Department case against former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (US Army Ret.) Sullivan is asking for an en banc hearing by the entire appeals court.
The 69 page filing by Sullivan’s attorney Beth Wilkinson can be read at this link.
It is the district court’s job to consider + rule on pending motions, even ones that seem straightforward. This Court, if called upon, reviews those decisions—it does not preempt them. This case satisfies requirements of Rule 35 + en banc review should be granted.” @RobLegare pic.twitter.com/zrOltA87yZ
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 9, 2020
Flynn – Petition for Rehear… by Techno Fog on Scribd
