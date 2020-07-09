https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/judge-sullivan-appeals-order-dismiss-flynn-case/

Judge Emmet Sullivan filed an appeal Thursday of the 2-1 writ of mandamus ruling last month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to dismiss the Justice Department case against former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (US Army Ret.) Sullivan is asking for an en banc hearing by the entire appeals court.

The 69 page filing by Sullivan’s attorney Beth Wilkinson can be read at this link.

Flynn – Petition for Rehear… by Techno Fog on Scribd

TRENDING: Radical Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Vows to Overthrow the United States and Replace with “a Socialist World”

More to come…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...