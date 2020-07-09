https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/judge-turns-prosecutor-insists-keeping-flynn-case-alive/

A federal judge who turned himself into a prosecutor in the case involving former Trump national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn now has asked an appeals court to rehear his arguments and make another decision, even though the court already ordered him to dismiss the case.

A lawyer for Judge Emmet Sullivan, who for weeks now has refused to dismiss the case as the Department of Justice requested, said it is Sullivan’s job “to consider and rule on pending motions.”

The appeal overlooks the fact that Sullivan has declined for weeks to make that that very ruling.

The Washington Examiner explained Sullivan’s lawyer charged that the appeals court can review those decisions after they are made – but should not “preempt them.”

The appeals court several weeks ago told Sullivan to dismiss the case. He has not done so, and in fact, now is arguing that it should be continued.

It was a three-judge panel on the court that instructed Sullivan to dismiss the case against Flynn, as the Department of Justice had asked.

The Examiner explained, “Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed by Trump in 2019, authored the opinion ordering Sullivan to dismiss the case. She was joined by Judge Karen Henderson, appointed to the appeals court in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush. Judge Robert Wilkins, who made his way to the appeals court in 2010 after being appointed by President Barack Obama, issued a dissenting opinion.”

Rao wrote, “In its motion, the government explains that in light of newly discovered evidence of misconduct by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the prosecution can no longer prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any false statements made by Flynn were material to a legitimate investigation.”

At the time, Rao said, “This is plainly not the rare case where further judicial inquiry is warranted. To begin with, Flynn agrees with the government’s motion to dismiss, and there has been no allegation that the motion reflects prosecutorial harassment. Additionally, the government’s motion includes an extensive discussion of newly discovered evidence casting Flynn’s guilt into doubt. … Insufficient evidence is a quintessential justification for dismissing charges.”

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, briefly served as President Trump’s national security adviser.

He withdrew his plea of guilty to the charge of lying to FBI agents in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation, claiming he was the victim of a “perjury trap.”

Evidence recently unsealed in the case confirmed his claim, showing FBI agents — after the bureau was prepared to close the investigation for lack of evidence — discussing how to get him to lie.

The Justice Department moved to drop the charges, but Sullivan refused to sign off on the motion. Instead, he appointed a retired judge to argue against the DOJ, and the fight now is at the appellate court.

