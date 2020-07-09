https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/kanye-west-comment-renews-focus-planned-parenthoods-founder/

(FOXNEWS) — Kanye West’s recent bombshell interview with Forbes magazine, in which he announced a presidential bid, turned his back on President Trump and criticized Joe Biden, also reignited an old debate about the abortion industry’s controversial roots in the Black community.

West seemed to hold nothing back in the interview and, at one point, singled out Planned Parenthood, which he said has “been placed inside cities by White supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” The comment was a clear reference to Planned Parenthood’s founder Margaret Sanger, whose support for eugenics and racially charged statements in a 1939 letter remain a source of pain for many in the Black community.

“How are we to breed a race of human thoroughbreds unless we follow the same plan?” Sanger wrote in 1924. “We must make this country into a garden of children instead of a disorderly back lot overrun with human weeds.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

