(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Kanye West is ‘in the middle of a serious bipolar episode’, leaving his superstar family ‘very concerned’.

The rapper, 43, is said to have sparked concern after announcing his decision to run for president via Twitter at the weekend and taking part in a controversial Forbes interview on Wednesday.

In the piece, Kanye slammed Planned Parenthood as an organization run by ‘white supremacists to do the Devil’s work’, drawing widespread criticism online.

