Days after rapper Kanye West said he is running for president, he ripped abortion provider Planned Parenthood in a new interview.

During a wide-ranging discussion with Forbes, West said, “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, who died in 1966, has come under fire for supporting eugenics, speaking at a Ku Klux Klan event, advocating for racist practices, and more. Sanger also talked about her opposition to abortion.

Data released earlier this year showed that more than 61.6 million abortions have been performed since 1973, when the practice was ruled legal nationwide.

In response to West’s comments, Planned Parenthood said, in part, “We don’t know who needs to hear this, but when we say that no one should stand between a woman and decisions about her body when it comes to health care, that really means NO ONE.”

West has yet to file paperwork to make his White House run official, it was reported Tuesday. On the Fourth of July, West tweeted that he is challenging President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden for the presidency this year.

During the Forbes interview, West said he is running as a member of the “Birthday Party.”

West has supported Trump in the past and even spoke with him — while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat — in the Oval Office as the media looked on. But he told Forbes he no longer backs Trump.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he said.

