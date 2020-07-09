https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Little-Sisters-of-the-Poor-Obamacare-healthcare-catholic/2020/07/09/id/976453

Officials from the Catholic charity Little Sisters of the Poor said the Supreme Court’s decision to allow religious organizations to opt out of providing contraceptives was a must-win case.

During a Thursday interview on “Fox & Friends,” the group’s communications director Sister Constance Veit said the group knew “God would protect us.”

“Well, you know, according to Catholic teaching, it would not be acceptable for us to provide contraceptives and abortifacients to our employees in our healthcare program because they are not — contraception and abortion are not acceptable in Catholic teaching,” she said.

The case involved New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which sued a Trump administration revision of Obamacare to allow religious-affiliated groups and some for-profit companies to opt out of providing contraception coverage to employees.

In a 7-2 decision, the court ruled Wednesday in favor of the rule change and the Little Sisters of the Poor. The majority opinion was penned by Justice Clarence Thomas, who praised the charity’s work.

The charity said if it were required to provide contraceptives, it would cost them a lot of money.

“Well, we calculated it out that the fines would have been about $70 million a year across all of our U.S. Homes. We have 25 homes here in the states. So, that would have essentially had to end our mission. Because, I mean, who could afford $70 million in fines a year?” Veit said. “But, I do have to say that we always knew that God would protect us. We really trust in his providential care. And so, we knew that somehow, someday, he would work things out for us.”

Veit said the group will continue to focus on its mission of “caring for the needy and elderly” and offering them a home where “they will be welcomed as Jesus Christ and accompanied with dignity and true compassion until God calls them to himself.”

“And, we are just very happy and relieved that we can go back to doing that without the anxiety of these fines and this case hanging over us now,” she said. “You know, in light of the pandemic, our mission is more essential and more relevant than it ever has been.”

Montse Alvarado, vice president of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which represented the charity in the case, said the ruling is a significant victory that everyone should be proud of.

She said she is grateful that people with religious objections are protected in America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

