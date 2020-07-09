https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/local-crips-member-beat-catholics-prayer-rally-says-no-regrets/

Ten days ago The Gateway Pundit organized a prayer rally at the Statue of St. Louis on Art Hill in Forest Park from noon.

In response to our planned prayer rally violent leftists and Black Lives Matter organized a counter rally from 11 AM to 2 PM. The organizers of this c”counter rally” smeared the Catholic Prayer rally as a white nationalist event. They claimed out prayer rally and rosary was linked to Charlottesville far right activists. The St. Louis city treasurer Tishaura Jones called the planned prayer rally a KKK event.

The day of the rally the Catholics who came to pray including at least 5 priests were met by a violent, unruly leftist mob.

We covered the violence at this rally extensively here at The Gateway Pundit. Several priests were at the St. Louis Statue. Several Catholics were at the statue. And dozens of violent leftists and Black Lives Matter activists showed up to disrupt and hurl profanities at the Catholics and Christians assembled at the statue of St. Louis.

Others came to beat heads. And that is exactly what happened.

Here is one video from the rally during our praying.

Several Catholics remained at the statue after the prayer service and several leftists were there to cause trouble.

At one point a 61-year-old Catholic man from St. Louis was jumped by the violent leftists and Black Lives Matter activists.

He was knocked out on the ground and kicked in the head.

Two other men were beaten by this same perpetrator.

Compare and contrast: Praying Catholics at the statue of St. Louis versus the leftist mob beating heads at the same statue. The left came to silence the Christians. It didn’t work. The nightly prayer vigils are growing 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mQqDZprMKs — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) July 9, 2020

During the prayer rally at the Statue of St. Louis there were at least three men beaten. One Catholic man (Paul in the green shirt) was knocked out and kicked in the head. (Local St. Louis media omitted this!) Paul was first attacked by a leftist throwing some kind of pink liquid at him and then was quickly knocked out when he went after the leftist. The leftist mob was cheering when Paul was knocked out.

Paul went to the hospital and last Thursday Paul told The Gateway Pundit that his jaw was still sore from the assault.

The perpetrator of the violence was local crips member Terrence Page. Page was involved in three assaults that day caught on video.

He has a long history of bragging about being a Crip gang member.

On Wednesday night (tonight), ten days after the prayer rally, Terrence Page was interviewed by local KMOV Channel 4 in St. Louis.

Via KMOV:

The video of a scuffle at the base of the iconic St. Louis statute initially caught the attention of the city’s top leaders. But more than a week after it happened, some say they’re shocked no one has been charged. Terrence Page, the man who threw the punches, admits it all to News 4’s Lauren Trager, saying he has no regrets. A local Muslim group organized a protest on June 27 to demand the St. Louis statue come down and the city get a new name. Louis IX, St. Louis’ namesake, they say, was antisemitic and Islamophobic. Catholics, like Conor Martin, also gathered saying the statute of the revered saint should be saved. “We weren’t doing anything. We were literally peacefully praying the rosary,” Martin said. Dialogue practically didn’t exist, according to people on both sides, but the event was relatively peaceful until Page arrived. He’d been told the KKK and other white supremacists were in the crowd. In videos posted to social media, you can see Page confront a man with a bald head. Martin jumped in, then things came to blows. “Real change doesn’t happen unless you take those risks,” Page said. Page says he didn’t want to talk, he wanted to act. “Their presence alone is terrorism, because they instill fear,” he said. He said he wanted to let people who he thought were KKK know they weren’t welcome.

