Seoul, South Korea’s Mayor found dead.
Longest serving Seoul mayor, Park Won-soon, was found dead this morning near a mountain in the northern part of the city. A former employee of Park reported a sexual harassment case against him hours before the he disappeared. SFGate reported:
The missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early Friday, more than half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home, police said.
