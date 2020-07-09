https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/longest-serving-mayor-seoul-south-korea-found-dead-going-missing-day/

Seoul, South Korea’s Mayor found dead. 

Longest serving Seoul mayor, Park Won-soon, was found dead this morning near a mountain in the northern part of the city.  A former employee of Park reported a sexual harassment case against him hours before the he disappeared.  SFGate reported:

The missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early Friday, more than half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home, police said.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Radical Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Vows to Overthrow the United States and Replace with “a Socialist World”

Sad.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...