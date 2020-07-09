https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/lou-dobbs-tells-rnc-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-thank-goldman-sachs-warning-biden-win-cost-investors-20-per-share/

Lou Dobbs welcomed RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to his show last night. After a short time Lou mentioned Goldman Sachs estimate on the economy with a Biden win.

Lou began the interview noting that Goldman Sachs said that if Joe Biden wins the election, US stocks will decrease by $20 per share on average. This was reported earlier:

Goldman Sachs warned the Biden tax plan would slash its S&P 500 earnings estimate for 2021 to $150, a cut of about $20 per share.

This prediction makes sense as Biden would raise taxes and kill the economy.

Biden would be horrible for the markets and a Biden win would cause a market collapse.

