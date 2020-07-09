https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mark-levin-supreme-court-just-opened-grand-jury-demands-individual-justices-tax-returns/

On Thursday the Supreme Court ruled a grand jury in Manhattan can subpoena President Trump’s tax returns in their ongoing witch hunt against the president.

Mark Levin blasted the decision and warned the SCOTUS judges that Congress can now subpoena their tax returns!

TRENDING: Radical Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Vows to Overthrow the United States and Replace with “a Socialist World”

Mark Levin then clarified that it is the New York grand jury that can subpoena the SCOTUS members’ tax returns.

More on today’s decisions…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...