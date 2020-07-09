https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mark-levin-supreme-court-just-opened-grand-jury-demands-individual-justices-tax-returns/

On Thursday the Supreme Court ruled a grand jury in Manhattan can subpoena President Trump’s tax returns in their ongoing witch hunt against the president.

Mark Levin blasted the decision and warned the SCOTUS judges that Congress can now subpoena their tax returns!

2. I can see a situation in which the House or the Senate decides that it must have access to all of the justices’ tax and financial records each year to determine if they’re influences in any way to write the decisions they write or vote the way they vote on numerous cases. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 9, 2020

TRENDING: Radical Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant Vows to Overthrow the United States and Replace with “a Socialist World”

3. The justices will not be able to argue that they are immune as a matter of separation of powers as they just shot down that argument as applies to the president. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 9, 2020

Mark Levin then clarified that it is the New York grand jury that can subpoena the SCOTUS members’ tax returns.

Actually, Congress did not get the President’s tax returns. The Manhattan DA may get the information. And the congressional subpoena issues have been punted to the lower courts. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 9, 2020

More on today’s decisions…

Actually, Congress did not get the President’s tax returns. The Manhattan DA may get the information. And the congressional subpoena issues have been punted to the lower courts. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

