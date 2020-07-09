https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/mayor-de-blasio-tells-cnns-wolf-blitzer-banning-large-gatherings-nyc-except-black-lives-matter-riots-video/

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray joined activists on Thursday to paint Black Lives Matter on the street in front of Trump Tower.

De Blasio does this as violence soars in his city and businesses are still locked down.

Later Thursday afternoon, the Commie mayor told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he is banning all large gatherings such as parades, fairs and concerts except for Black Lives Matter riots through September.

Summer is cancelled in New York City.

Only Black Lives Matter Marxists have First Amendment rights in New York City.

Where is Bill Barr??

.@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio tells Wolf Blitzer that he is banning all large gatherings in New York City except for Black Lives Matter protests. Wolf Blitzer follows up by asking about the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/KGsnAdXDhK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2020

