Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Levin McCarthy (R-CA) said presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is “surrendering to the socialists” in forming a “Unity Task Force” with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

McCarthy questioned how Biden, who he noted has been in Washington, D.C. for more than 40 years, has yet to do anything for criminal justice reform, and why voters should now expect anything different from him.

“Well, we can learn the first thing this is not a unity group — this is a surrendering to the socialists,’ McCarthy advised. “If Joe Biden has been in Washington for more than 40 years and hasn’t been able to do any of that, from criminal justice reform and others, why do we think we’re going to have something different? President Trump did do criminal justice reform. He did open up opportunity zones, he had taken executive order when it comes to police reform, so this president is taking action. Joe Biden has a long history of doing nothing, but now he shows that he’ll even surrender to the socialist wing of the party because remember, Bernie Sanders is not a Democrat. He was registered as a socialist, ran as a socialist, and that’s what the new wing of the party is craving. Look at the new congressional members.”

