Michael CohenMichael Dean CohenBarr to testify in House oversight hearing next month Stone received ‘favorable treatment’ because of relationship with Trump, former prosecutor will testify Nadler to subpoena AG Barr over Berman firing MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and ‘feeling really pretty good’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad MORE’s former personal attorney, is back in police custody after allegedly violating the terms of his coronavirus-related release, his attorney told reporters Thursday.

Cohen’s return to police custody comes after the New York Post published photos of the attorney dining out in Manhattan on Thursday, which Cohen’s attorney told NBC News may have led to his return to custody. His attorney told the news outlet that Cohen was taken to a federal detention center in Brooklyn.

Trump’s former lawyer was furloughed from federal prison in May to serve the rest of his three-year prison sentence at home because of coronavirus concerns.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons requires that those applying for furlough give an address. The conditions of the furlough include not leaving that address without permission except when traveling between the address and the institution, according to the Post.

Photos from Friday showed Cohen eating out with his wife and another couple. Cohen’s attorney Jeffrey Levine defended his client’s move, telling the Post that Cohen “did not violate any of the terms and conditions of his release … and any assertion or suggestion to the contrary would be wholly inaccurate and untrue.”

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges of campaign finance violations involving payments to women who allegedly had affairs with Trump before the 2016 election and charges involving lying to Congress about a Russian project Trump was working on during his campaign.

He was sentenced to three years starting in May 2019.

As the president’s attorney and “fixer,” Cohen was involved in several federal investigations and ended up cooperating with investigators probing Trump. He testified before Congress last year, detailing the president’s alleged misconduct.

A federal judge had declined Cohen’s request for home confinement before his release.

Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Key impeachment witness retires | Duckworth presses for information | Subpanel advances defense measure | Democrats press for end to military transgender ban DOJ to resume executions next week for first time in 15 years Tim Scott says he’s talking with House Democrats about reviving police reform bill MORE ruled that prisoners could be released without judicial approval to reduce the prison population during the coronavirus pandemic.

