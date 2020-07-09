https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/SKorea-Seoul-Mayor-Missing/2020/07/09/id/976433

Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, has been found.

Park Won-soon’s body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.

Park’s daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a “will-like” message before leaving home.

A police officer said Park’s body was found near a traditional restaurant and banquet hall located in the hills. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

News reports say one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.

Kim Ji-hyeong, a Seoul Metropolitan Government official, said Park did not come to work on Thursday for unspecified reasons and had canceled all of his schedule, including a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office.

