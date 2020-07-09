https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/missouri-man-turns-sucker-punching-12-year-old-boy-dancing-street-targeted-attack/

On Friday night in southern Missouri two young boys were street dancing Friday night in Cape Girardeau with their instructor Michael ‘Crank’ Curry.

That’s when a car pulled over, a black man jumped out and he sucker-punched the 12-year-old child.

Then the perpetrator jumped back in his car and sped off.

Police were able to ID Cedric Charles Moore Jr., the black man who punched the 12-year-old in the unprovoked attack, after viewing the video of the assault taken by Michael ‘Crank’ Curry.

Cedric Charles Moore Jr. 2017 mugshot released by Cape Girardeau Police Department

Police charged Moore with two felonies following the attack but were unable to locate Cedric Moore.

Cedric Moore’s family and friends were not cooperating with police on his whereabouts.

On Wednesday night Cedric Moore turned himself in. He is facing assault charges.

KFVS reported:

He has been charged for allegedly hitting Ethan while Ethan was dancing with his dance instructor in downtown Cape Girardeau over the weekend…

…Moore is being charged with felony assault in the 2nd degree and felony child endangerment in the 1st degree due to the age of the victim and the violence of the act. His bond has been set at $50,000.00 cash only. It has not been filed as a hate crime due to hate crime statute is assault in the 3rd degree, a lower degree of assault than what has been filed.

