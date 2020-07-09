http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/MOEyp8aJAcI/

New Delhi (Sputnik): We all know the three monkeys who accompany the old adage “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”, but in 2020, perhaps covering your face with your hands isn’t enough for simians trying to play it safe.

In a hilarious video which has emerged on social media, a mischievous monkey was spotted wrapping a cloth around its face as if it were a mask.

A group of monkeys were loitering on a sidewalk when one of them discovered a rag lying on the road. Next, the monkey swung it around its face to cover its head and started walking on the pavement as if to see if it could walk with its eyes closed.

​The viral video is cracking up netizens who are likening the “swag” monkey to veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty. Mithun is famous in India for his signature “scarf-wrapping” scenes in movies.

the way he/she swung that scarf; that was full Mithun Chakraborty. — Santosh Gairola (@santoshgairola) July 7, 2020

Sir, since they’re the closest animal to human being, I think they must have thought of protecting themelves from COVID etc. 😁 — R K Dhiman (@RKDhiman5) July 8, 2020

