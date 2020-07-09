https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/must-see-video-left-wants-abolish-police-black-community-disagrees/

Ami Horowitz put together another excellent video where he contrasts the radical individuals who want to abolish the police and compares their ideals with black individuals who live in Harlem, a traditionally black neighborhood in New York.

The results may surprise you.

[embedded content]

The people of the Leftist East Village the people living in Harlem had different opinions on abolishing the police. The radical leftists hated the police and wanted them gone like the good Democrat comrades that they are. The people of Harlem are grateful for the police and recognize without the police it would be mayhem.

