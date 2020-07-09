https://thehill.com/homenews/house/506650-nadler-barr-dealings-with-berman-came-awfully-close-to-bribery

The Democratic chairperson of the House Judiciary Committee said Thursday that Attorney General William BarrBill BarrOVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Key impeachment witness retires | Duckworth presses for information | Subpanel advances defense measure | Democrats press for end to military transgender ban DOJ to resume executions next week for first time in 15 years Tim Scott says he’s talking with House Democrats about reviving police reform bill MORE flirted with criminal conduct — and perhaps committed bribery — in his handling of the removal of a top federal prosecutor in New York.

Rep. Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerNadler wins Democratic primary Voters must strongly reject the president’s abuses by voting him out this November Clyburn threatens to end in-person coronavirus committee hearings if Republicans won’t wear masks MORE (D-N.Y.) emerged from a closed-door hearing with Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney in Manhattan, with charges that Barr might have broken the law by offering Berman “plum assignments in the administration” and later “threatening to fire him” if he did not resign voluntarily.

“The attorney general repeatedly attempted to entice Mr. Berman to step down voluntarily, even after Berman made clear that his leaving would disrupt certain sensitive cases,” Nadler told reporters. “We don’t know yet if the attorney general’s conduct is criminal, but that kind of quid pro quo is awfully close to bribery.”

Berman, who refused to step down and was dismissed by President Trump Donald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and ‘feeling really pretty good’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad MORE last month, relayed the details of his June 19 encounter with Barr to members of the Judiciary Committee during a three-hour meeting in the Rayburn Office Building on Capitol Hill.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Nadler’s remarks.

During the June 19 lunch at The Pierre, a hotel in Manhattan, Berman said Barr asked him to step down from his role as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and shift to a spot in the Justice Department’s civil division. The DOJ hoped to replace Berman with Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission and a close Trump ally.

Berman refused, citing Clayton’s lack of criminal experience.

Barr then pressed Berman to resign on his own accord, citing the damage to his career if he were fired.

“I told him that while I did not want to get fired, I would not resign,” Berman said in his written statement.

Trump removed Berman on June 20; he was replaced by Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, who was Berman’s preferred successor.

Democrats contend that Berman was removed for his involvement in several sensitive investigations into members of Trump’s inner circle — probes that won the president’s disfavor.

Berman, for instance, successfully prosecuted Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenBarr to testify in House oversight hearing next month Stone received ‘favorable treatment’ because of relationship with Trump, former prosecutor will testify Nadler to subpoena AG Barr over Berman firing MORE, Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” on campaign finance charges. And he was in the process of investigating allegations of wrongdoing against Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiOusted Manhattan US Attorney Berman to testify before House next week Sunday shows preview: With coronavirus cases surging, lawmakers and health officials weigh in Hillicon Valley: Democrats introduce bill banning federal government use of facial recognition tech | House lawmakers roll out legislation to establish national cyber director | Top federal IT official to step down MORE, who currently serves as Trump’s personal lawyer.

Berman did not comment on specific cases during Thursday’s Judiciary hearing, according to multiple members of both parties.

“But we know that any number of Trump-related investigations are run out of the Southern District of New York,” said Nadler, “and we can put two and two together.”

Republicans emerged from the meeting with decidedly different conclusions about Berman’s removal, saying it was a simple personnel change with no hint of nefarious intent on the part of Trump or his administration.

Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanHow conservative conspiracy theories are deepening America’s political divide GOP-Trump fractures on masks open up Democrats start cracking down on masks for lawmakers MORE (Ohio), the senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee and a close Trump ally, said Berman’s testimony was “a lot of nothing.”

“He talked about his removal from the position as creating delays and disruptions,” Jordan said, “yet he would not cite any case where there was any delay or disruption.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzGianforte halts in-person campaigning after wife, running mate attend event with Guilfoyle House panel votes to constrain Afghan drawdown, ask for assessment on ‘incentives’ to attack US troops House panel votes to limit Trump’s Germany withdrawal MORE (R-Fla.) went a step further, saying Berman’s charges against Barr were merely a symptom of damaged pride.

“It’s clear that Mr. Berman had his feelings hurt as a consequence of a desired shift in human resources within the administration,” Gaetz said.

“But in the description of events, there was no circumstance where Mr. Berman outlined any wrong-doing, any description of any case, or any particular event that would indicate a desire to have Mr. Berman act in a particular way to keep his job,” he added.

Thursday’s hearing with Berman was part of broader investigation by Nadler and the Democrats into what they consider to be the politicization of the semiautonomous DOJ under Barr’s leadership.

Barr is scheduled to testify before the Judiciary Committee on July 28.

Nadler is promising a tough regimen of questioning in an effort to determine if Barr did, indeed, cross any legal lines in his dealings with Berman.

Yet there’s no chance the DOJ would investigate its own attorney general. And even some top Democrats are acknowledging that — given the dwindling calendar and the reluctance of Republicans to scrutinize the president — they can do little more than publicize the Berman saga, and leave it to voters to decide the Trump administration’s fate in November.

“The Judiciary Committee has a responsibility to conduct hearings and expose the wrongdoing of this attorney general to the American people,” said Rep. David Cicilline David Nicola CicillineOVERNIGHT ENERGY: DOJ whistleblower says California emissions probe was ‘abuse of authority’ | EPA won’t defend policy blocking grantees from serving on boards | Minnesota sues Exxon, others over climate change DOJ whistleblower: California emissions probe was ‘abuse of authority’ Hillicon Valley: Apple’s developer dispute draws lawmaker scrutiny of App Store | GOP senator blocks bill to expand mail-in and early voting | Twitter flags Trump tweet on protesters for including ‘threat of harm’ MORE (R.I.), a Judiciary member and the head of the Democrats’ messaging arm.

“The impeachment of the attorney general is kind of the normal course,” he added. “I just don’t know that … that’s a useful expenditure of time.”

