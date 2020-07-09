http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D0ZPnmXY-SA/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has no plans to release her tax returns to the public, unless the 80-year-old lawmaker opts to make a run for the White House.

Pelosi, who has long urged President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, made the remarks during a conference call on Thursday hosted by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.

“When and if I decide to run for president, I will most certainly release my tax returns,” the Speaker said in response to a question from the conservative-leaning Just the News on the topic.

The Speaker’s comments came hours after she praised a Supreme Court decision allowing a local New York prosecutor access to President Donald Trump’s financial records as part of a grand jury investigation. Pelosi, who last year backed a legislative effort by members of her conference to require Trump to disclose his tax returns, claimed the court’s ruling was a “victory for the Constitution of the United States.”

“The Supreme Court, including the president’s appointees, have declared that he is not above the law,” the Speaker said at her weekly Capitol Hill press conference on Thursday. “A careful reading of the Supreme Court rulings related to the president’s financial records is not good news for President Trump.”

Pelosi’s refusal to release her own tax returns comes as federal loan data released by the Trump administration earlier this week shows companies connected to her husband received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program.

