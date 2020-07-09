https://www.theblaze.com/news/poll-blm-defund-police

A new poll found that many more Americans want funding for police to increase or stay the same than those that want police to be defunded.

Black Lives Matter protesters and activists have made the defunding of police forces a central platform of their political demands.

A Pew poll released on Thursday shows that few Americans support the policy.

A plurality of Americans, 42%, said that they want the funding for police to stay the same. Another 31% of Americans said they want funding for police to increase.

Both of those groups are larger than the group that called for the defunding of police only 25% of those polled.

Of those who want the police defunded, 12% said they wanted police funding to decrease by a “a lot,” while 14% said they wanted police funding to decrease “a little.”

President Donald Trump has come out forcefully against the defunding of police, but when presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was asked if he supported the policy, he also said no.

A small increase in support for BLM

Other results from the poll show an increase in support for some parts of the narrative of the Black Lives Matter movement.

There was a small drop in Americans who said the police do an “excellent or good job of protecting people from crime,” from 62% four years ago to 58% in the newest poll.

A greater drop was found among Americans who agreed that police are doing a good or excellent job of “treating racial and ethnic groups equally,” from 47% down to 34%.

Two thirds of those polled also said that civilians should have the power to sue police officers “to hold them accountable for misconduct and excessive use of force.”

Here’s more about polling on the police protests:

[embedded content]

Most Americans support police reforms: poll



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

