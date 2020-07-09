https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/new-york-city-paints-black-lives-matter-mural-outside-trump-tower-manhattan/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) New York City is painting a Black Lives Matter mural on the street directly outside of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

City employees began painting a stretch of Fifth Avenue, just in front of the Trump Organization’s headquarters, on Thursday morning. Mayor Bill de Blasio authorized the stark yellow mural earlier this month.

The New York mayor rolled up his sleeves and painted a bit of the mural, too, clad in a mask and flanked by civil rights leader, the Rev. Al Sharpton.

