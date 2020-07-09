https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newsmax-adria-europe-united-group-tv/2020/07/09/id/976479

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Newsmax TV will soon be a 24/7 cable channel in as many as six countries across southeastern Europe.

In a new partnership with the United Group, one of the region’s most respected telecom and media companies and the largest in southeast Europe, Newsmax Adria, a 24/7 cable news channel, will be broadcast throughout the Adriatic region.

As of late June, United Media, the content division of United Group, already had started to air Newsmax Adria partially on existing channels in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. In the future the full cable channel will be carried 24/7 in Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, and Montenegro.

“We are honored to be chosen by Newsmax as their exclusive partner in the Balkans,” United Media CEO Aleksandra Subotic said. “Newsmax Adria will bring a fresh approach to the media scene in the region as we focus our reporting on our people, their lives, and their welfare. We also believe that the public will respond positively to the quality of our broadcasts and give us their trust as they have Newsmax in the U.S.”

Newsmax, a digital media company that started in 1998, has transformed itself into a multi-platform news organization with a 24/7 cable news channel, Newsmax TV, that reaches more than 100 million cable and paid OTT homes across the United States.

“Newsmax Media is pleased that it is joining with United Media and Newsmax Adria to offer the people of the Balkans important news and analysis that will help make our world a better, safer place,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, said. “United Group, headed by its chairman Dragan Šolak, is one of the most respected telecom and media companies in southeast Europe, and we feel privileged to join with them in this important endeavor.”

Newsmax Adria will be operated by United Media, with licensing and content cooperation from Newsmax Media. Newsmax Adria will field top local reporters and anchors, overseen by Slobodan Georgiev, Adria’s news director for Serbia, and Jasmina Demirovic Adria’s news director for Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The partnership with United Group is Newsmax’s first major international licensing and content deal.

Newsmax Adria will air daily newscasts with prime-time news and opinion shows similar to those seen on American cable networks. In addition to breaking news, Newsmax Adria will cover politics, international news, and business and health news. Viewers will see exclusive coverage of major U.S. news events and interviews provided by Newsmax TV.

United Group is the leading multi-play telecom and media provider in southeast Europe, providing customers with a full range of telecommunications services. It has the broadest network coverage in the region and offers customers an unrivaled selection of content, from local offerings to the best selection from across the globe. United Media, the company’s content division, broadcasts over more than 30 TV stations, airing news, sports, entertainment and children’s programs and movies, as the company invests in the production of a wide range of content, including entertainment and TV series. United Media serves southeast Europe and offers worldwide distribution for the large diaspora of peoples from the region who live abroad.

Newsmax TV is carried on all major cable and MVPD systems, including Directv, Xfinity, Dish, Spectrum, Optimum, Fios, Cox, U-verse, Suddenlink, Mediacom, Wow, Armstrong, and several dozen more systems and OTT platforms.

The channel has become America’s fastest-growing cable news channel targeting baby boomers with a heartland perspective.

